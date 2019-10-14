Jason Sudeikis Will Executive Produce & Star in New Comedy at Apple TV

Variety reports that Apple TV Plus has ordered a new series from Jason Sudeikis based on his character Ted Lasso.

Sudeikis will write, executive produce, and star in the series.

He plays Lasso, an idealistic all-American football coach hired to manage an English football club despite having no soccer coaching experience at all.

The character originated in a series of successful sketches for NBC sports 2013, resulting in the character being resurrected as an analyst in following years.

Sudeikis is known for his long tenure on "Saturday Night Live." He's starred in films like "Horrible Bosses," "We're The Millers," and "Booksmart." "Ted Lasso" will be his first television regular role since SNL.

Read the original story on Variety.





