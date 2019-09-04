Janice Min Leaves Quibi Ahead of April Start Date

Variety reports that Janice Min has left new streaming service Quibi, which plans to launch in April of 2020. She is one of several executives to leave the company in the past several months.

"Janice Min will be leaving Quibi," a Quibi spokesperson said. "We thank her for her leadership and wish her well as she embarks on her next chapter."

Quibi has raised over one billion dollars in funding so far. Investors include Disney, NBCUniversal, Viacom, WarnerMedia, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Lionsgate. Names like Spielberg and del Toro are attached to produce and direct content for the streamer.

Quibi's stories "will be consumed in eight- to 10-minute snippets - the origin of the platform's name, short for "quick bites" - and its deals promise to be creator-friendly, giving producers back the rights to their content after two years," according to Variety.

Read the original story on Variety.





