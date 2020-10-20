Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jamie Foxx Joins DAY SHIFT Netflix Vampire Comedy

Oct. 20, 2020  

Jamie Foxx has joined the cast of "Day Shift," an upcoming vampire comedy at Netflix. Foxx will also produce the project, from director JJ Perry.

According to Variety, Foxx plays a hard working, blue collar dad who wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income - hunting and killing vampires.

Tyler Tice wrote the script, with revisions from Shay Hatten.

Foxx is an Academy Award-winning actor for his performance in biopic "Ray." He starred in the film adaptation of "Dreamgirls," and was nominated for another Oscar for "Collateral."

He will star in Pixar's "Soul," released later this year.


