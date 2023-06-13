Jacob Tremblay & Paul Walter Hauser to Lead ORION AND THE DARK Animated Film on Netflix

The film will be released in 2024.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Jacob Tremblay & Paul Walter Hauser to Lead ORION AND THE DARK Animated Film on Netflix

The Netflix animated film, Orion and The Dark, will be released in 2024.

The film features Jacob Tremblay as “Orion” and Paul Walter Hauser as “Dark.” The film is based on the book by Emma Yarlett.

Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid – shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he’s the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark.

So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grows closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown – to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

The film was executive produced by Walt Dohrn and Bonnie Arnold. Directed by Sean Charmatz, the film was written by Charlie Kaufman.



