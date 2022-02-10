JUST LIKE YOU - ANXIETY + DEPRESSION Sets Premiere Date

The trailer for Just Like You - Anxiety + Depression has been released.

The film is created by Just Like You Films, an Emmy award-winning woman-run non-for-profit film organization whose mission is to help end bullying and create a kinder world for kids living with unique circumstances. This next chapter in the film series focuses on the fear and stigma plaguing the mental health community, and releases March 8th.

The film stars Dr. Ali Mattu, Ryan Lefebvre, Abby Eden, RoShaun Moore, Morgan Muehlberger, Allie Conde, Dylan Scheidt, and BreyDon Austin.

10 brave kids, 2 Mid American Emmy award winning journalists, 1 clinical psychologist at Columbia University and 1 determined mother take on the fear and stigma plaguing the mental health community, leaving us enlightened, empowered and equipped to either live life or lift up life with these challenging and even life-threatening conditions. This film will save lives.

Watch the new trailer here: