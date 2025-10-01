JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH to Begin Streaming on Peacock in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its theatrical debut this summer, Jurassic World Rebirth will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on October 30. The Peacock release features new bonus content, including deleted scenes, an alternate opening, a long-form making-of documentary, and more. In addition, all Jurassic Park/World movies will join the newest installment on the streamer beginning November 1.

Taking place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, Jurassic World Rebirth follows Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett, who leads a team to an island research facility in an attempt to secure dinosaur DNA. The film also stars Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey, who is also starring in the two-part Wicked movie as Fiyero, along with two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Check out a video of Bailey playing the clarinet on the soundtrack for the film here.

Rupert Friend (“Homeland”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“The Lincoln Lawyer,” Murder on the Orient Express), Luna Blaise (“Manifest”), David Iacono (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Audrina Miranda (“Lopez vs. Lopez”), Philippine Velge (“Station Eleven”), Belchir Sylvain (“BMF”) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) round out the cast. Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton.

Bonus Material

Alternate Opening

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Hatching a New Era A six-part documentary that takes from you from script to screen, featuring cast and crew uncovering the incredible filming locations, stunts, sound design, and practical & visual effects that brought JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH to life.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: The Making of a New Era Journey to the most dangerous place on Earth in this 30-minute broadcast special that takes you deep behind-the-scenes for the launch of JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH. Join action superstar Scarlett Johansson, two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, acclaimed director Gareth Edwards and more as they transport you from the soaring cliffs and WILD mangroves of Thailand to the vast seas off the coast of Malta, revealing top-secret sets, stunts and yes, dinosaurs.

E! @ The JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Premiere The E! NEWS coverage hosted by Erin Lim, featuring interviews with cast and other high-profile attendees.

Munched: Becoming Dino Food ​​​​​​​Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

Meet Dolores​​ ​​​​​​​Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

A Day at Skywalker Studios ​​​​​​​Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds.

Hunting for Easter Eggs ​​​​​​​Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first JURASSIC PARK film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

