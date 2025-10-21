Isabel Custer Details Debut Feature AS YOU LIKE IT - LIKE THAT!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Isabel Custer has partnered with Abuela Content for her debut feature film, As You Like It - Like That!, a genre-defying movie that combines comedy, drama, musical theatre, performance art, and more. Custer writes and directs the film, which is currently in post-production.

The movie follows a struggling Cuban American actress who must choose between her dream - to direct a Shakespeare play - and an opportunity - to act in a career-making series - or fail miserably at everything.

As You Like It - Like That! stars Junet Morales as Caro, Nick Puga as her sidekick Piki, Vicki Klein as Caro’s theater guru Letty Goldman, Triple threat Symphony Howlett as Caro’s rival Sarah and Puerto Rican comedian Noris Joffre as Caro’s cold-hearted mother and includes Young And the Restless actor Jordi Vilasuso as Oren Sax, and Cuban comedian Ruben Rabasa from I Think You Should Leave as Tio Alberto. The cast also features local South Florida comedians like Nicolas Pedro Souffrant and Plus Pierre, as well as Florida indie queens like Krystal Millie Valdez and Nadezhda Amé.

Custer, a dynamic filmmaker, multi-faceted artist, and performer of Swiss-Peruvian and Chilean heritage, has had an international career spanning New York, Paris, and Miami. Her work blends fiction, documentary, advertising, and journalism. A graduate of NYU Tisch and La Sorbonne, Custer began making films at just 16 years of age. Some of her cinematic credits include her short dark comedy Night of the Living Data and her documentary El Maestro Lecuona, narrated by Andy Garcia. In Miami, she serves on the board of the Miami Film Lab and is the founder of the Key Biscayne Film Festival, an initiative designed to support local talent and deepen community engagement through the cinematic arts. As a singer-songwriter, Custer has released both an EP and a full-length studio album.

Watch a clip from the film below: