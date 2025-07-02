Irish Crime Thriller AMONGST THE WOLVES Sets U.S. Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amongst the Wolves, a new Irish crime thriller, has been acquired by Sunrise Films for distribution in the United States. Directed by filmmaker Mark O’Connor, the movie is set to be released in select U.S. theaters and on digital platforms beginning July 11, 2025. It was released earlier this year in Ireland and the U.K. to critical acclaim.

Set against the gritty backdrop of Dublin’s underworld, Amongst the Wolves follows Danny (Luke McQuillan), a homeless ex-soldier battling PTSD, whose chance encounter with a runaway teen, Will (Daniel Fee), sparks an unlikely alliance. As they’re hunted by a ruthless drug gang led by the menacing Power (Aidan Gillen), their fight for survival becomes a powerful journey of redemption, resilience, and human connection.

Produced by Jeff O’Toole (Bread & Circus / Stalker Films), with Andrew Keogh and Paul O’Connor serving as co-producers and Dean Scurry and Paul Tall‑Order Ritchie as executive producers, Amongst the Wolves was co-written by Luke McQuillan and director Mark O’Connor. The film features cinematography by Ignas Laugalis, editing by Eoin McDonagh, an original score composed by Jamal Green, and production design by Sarah Reilly.

