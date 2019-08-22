Investigation Discovery Announces New Series VALLEY OF THE DAMNED

Residents of Fremont County, CO, have learned the hard way that when you invite evil in, it stays. VALLEY OF THE DAMNED is a six-part series examining seven murders that rocked the beautiful, desolate mountain region of Fremont County, deep in the Colorado Rockies. This vast, inhospitable region of Southern Colorado is known as Prison Valley because it is home to 15 prisons including America's only Federal Supermax. This valley has more correctional facilities than any other in the US, so in a town where you're surrounded by prisons, how does someone get away with murder? The brand-new series VALLEY OF THE DAMNED premieres Tuesday, September 3 at 10/9c only on Investigation Discovery (ID).

Prison Valley is no stranger to violent inhabitants - housed within prison walls are some of the most infamous criminals, including drug lord El Chapo and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski. But outside those walls, the valley itself is a safe community where residents look out for one another. For the first time ever, family, police, witnesses, lawyers and journalists come together to discuss the murders that occurred in their town - a place that is ultimately the monstrous force that ties all of these murders together.

Each of the six episodes tell the raw and emotional stories of twisted, psychologically complex homicides that all took place in Prison Valley; from the carefully planned assassination of Prison Valley's Head of Corrections, to an infamous Colorado love-triangle murder case, and a charismatic Jehovah's Witness who chose murder over divorce. In the premiere episode, police must work to connect the seemingly unrelated murders of Dominos' pizza delivery driver Nathan Leon and Colorado Prisons Chief Tom Clements. Investigators go from having virtually no information to being swamped by a myriad of possible suspects with a motive to kill, and a suspect pool that spans Colorado's 20,000 former prison inmates.

Other episodes of VALLEY OF THE DAMNED are as follows:

The Absent Father premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 10/9c

When Jim Durgan's body is found in Prison Valley, no one knows why. His estranged wife is drawing a blank and his out-of-state girlfriend can't explain it. What follows is a murky investigation that unravels a sinister and cleverly staged murder plot.

Killer Confession premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 10/9c

When Lea Porter goes missing in Prison Valley, her family turn to detectives to try and find her. Their investigation leads to a shocking discovery - the killer's true identity. As the killer evades arrest, Lea's brother devises a plan to make him confess.

The Second Shot premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 10/9c

When Diane Hood is killed outside a community center in Prison Valley, no one can understand why anyone would want to murder the well-liked housewife. The answer involves betrayal, greed, and obsession in an infamous love triangle turned murder plot.

The Jehovah Jinx premieres Tuesday, October 1 at 10/9c

Jehovah's Witness Pam Candelario is murdered, and her husband Ralph is severely beaten during a what at first appears to be a home invasion. But this soon turns into one of the most bizarre murder cases the police have ever encountered.

Impossible Perpetrator premieres Tuesday, October 8 at 10/9c

When teen Candace Hiltz is shot in Prison Valley, the police pursue her troubled brother James as a potential suspect. With no evidence against him, the case goes cold. Ten years later, the things heat up when a cop's storage unit is discovered to contain evidence in Candace's murder.

VALLEY OF THE DAMNED is produced for Investigation Discovery by October Films Limited with Adam Bullmore, Matt Robins, and Mike Warner as executive producers. For Investigation Discovery, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.





