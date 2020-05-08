International Cinematographers Guild Partners On Two Panels At NAB Show Express

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has partnered on the production of two sessions in the "Let's Talk Cine" virtual conference program at NAB Show Express, NAB Show's new digital experience, on May 13-14, 2020.

ICG members join fellow filmmakers, studio executives and technologists in live sessions about creating, producing and posting today's top motion pictures and TV series. The two "Let's Talk Cine" sessions, produced by NAB, Rochelle Winters and Steve Tobenkin, in partnership with the ICG, are free, online, live and on demand across three channels: NAB Show Experience, BEIT Express and Tech Talks.

OZARK - BEHIND THE SCENES OF SEASON THREE

Following are the "Let's Talk Cine" panels and sessions at NAB Show Express that include ICG members. The most up-to-date NAB Show Express session schedule can be found at www.nabshowexpress.com



Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 4:00 - 5:00 PM EDT

Join in a live converstion with the filmmakers behind Ozark, exploring the series' visual evolution and the use of art direction, lighting, shot design and camera work to create the dark, picturesque look. Produced in association with ICG Magazine.

Panelists include cinematographers Ben Kutchins and Armando Salas, director/camera operator Ben Semanoff, production designer David Bomba, moderated by David Geffner, ICG Magazine executive editor.



RODRIGO PRIETO: ASK ME ANYTHING ABOUT FILMMAKING



Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 1:00 - 2:00 PM EDT

Spotlighting master ICG Local 600 cinematographer Roderigo Prieto, ASC, AMC, this session will explore the art and craft of cinematography and the creative collaboration of filmmaking, moderated by David Geffner, ICG Magazine executive editor. Prieto is known for his innovative approach to color, composition and lighting. Martin Scorcese, Spike Lee, Ang Lee, Pedro Almodovar, Ben Aflleck, Julie Taymor, Oliver Stone, Curtis Hanson and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu are just a few of the directors he has worked with over the past 20 years. Produced in association with ICG Magazine.





In addition to the two panels, ICG member Sam Nicholson, ASC, will participate in the session HOW IS VIRTUAL PRODUCTION CHANGING TELEVISION? on Wednesday, May 13, at 1:00 PM EDT. Produced in association with the Television Academy's Interactive Media Peer Group, this session will explore virtual production techniques and tools, including those used in making HBO's Run and Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian.

