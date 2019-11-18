Idris Elba Joins THE HARDER THEY FALL

Variety reports that Idris Elba has joined a new Netflix film from producer Jay-Z: "The Harder They Fall."

The film follows outlaw Nat Love, who discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison and decides to reunite with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

Jeymes Samuel makes his feature directorial debut on the project. He is a musician, having previously collaborated with Jay-Z on the soundtrack for "The Great Gatsby."

Elba will star in the upcoming "Cats" film adaptation. He is best known for roles in "Beasts of No Nation," "The Wire," and for playing Heimdall in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Read the original story on Variety.





