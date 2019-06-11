Iconic Series OVERHAULIN' and World-Renowned Car Designer Chip Foose Return Exclusively to MotorTrend

MotorTend Group announced today the revival of the fan-favorite, iconic series OVERHAULIN'. Beginning later this summer, exclusively on the MotorTrend App, the original cast of world-renowned car designer Chip Foose, cohost Chris Jacobs and cohost Adrienne Janic will reunite with the extremely talented OVERHAULIN' A-Team to tell all-new emotional stories of man and machine.

Since leaving the airwaves in 2015 fans have flooded social media with calls for OVERHAULIN' to return and have submitted thousands of proposals to have their loved ones' vehicles overhauled by Foose and the A-Team. Now, MotorTrend is responding by not only reviving the series but by crowdsourcing worthy vehicles and stories for the all-new episodes. Fans from all over the world can submit their loved one to be on a new episode of OVERHAULIN' by visiting MotorTrend.com/overhaulin starting today.

"OVERHAULIN' remains an indelible franchise because it understands and celebrates the emotional connection between cars and their owners," said Mike Suggett, head of programming and development for MotorTrend Group. "Since debuting in 2004 fans have bonded with the series' life-affirming premise, and we've found that fan appetite has not waned in the four years it was off television. MotorTrend is proud to get under the hood with Foose, Jacobs, Janic and the A-Team to bring new emotional stories, new hilarious pranks and new surprising restorations to automotive fans everywhere."

"I am super excited to work with Chris, AJ and MotorTrend to bring OVERHAULIN' back to so many fans," said Foose. "Designing and fabricating vehicles that change people's lives and ignites their passion is amazing, and so is seeing their faces when we unveil the finished car. For as much work we do on the cars, for me it's really about the people, their stories and their dreams."

Since 2004 OVERHAULIN' has changed the lives of more than 100 car owners by transforming their beloved but rundown vehicles. Through the years countless family members and friends have surprised their deserving loved ones with completely reborn rides, courtesy of the amazing imagination of renowned car designer Chip Foose, the cunning of co-host Chris Jacobs and the hard work of the A-Team that have defined the OVERHAULIN' franchise.

New episodes of OVERHAULIN' will premiere this summer exclusively on the MotorTrend App. The MotorTrend App is available across iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices, as well as media players and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, in addition to Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms, and on the web.

OVERHAULIN' will be produced for MotorTrend Group by Brentwood Communications International Inc. (BCII). For BCII, Bud Brutsman is executive producer. For MotorTrend, Joshua C. Berkley is executive producer and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive Youtube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You