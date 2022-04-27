Iain Stirling to Release First Amazon Original Stand-Up Special FAILING UPWARDS

BAFTA-winning comedian, voice of UK LOVE ISLAND and co-creator and star of Buffering, Iain Stirling is set to release his first Amazon Original stand-up special Failing Upwards exclusively on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories on 27th May.

The brand new special recorded at London's iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre explores topics including Iain's inability to function in the most basic of public settings, the pressures of being in the public eye and that one time a man stole his shoes.

Alongside Failing Upwards, Iain returns to bring his widely acclaimed voiceover to the eighth consecutive series of the hit BAFTA-winning reality show LOVE ISLAND (ITV2) and to host the sixth consecutive series of the comedy entertainment show CelebAbility (ITV2) this summer.

Iain recently created, wrote and starred in Buffering (ITV2), a millennial sitcom following Iain, a children's TV presenter with an aversion to kids, and his friends who are all navigating that age where they're too old for nightclubs but too poor for mortgages.

Buffering adds to an extensive list of television credits including Taskmaster (Dave), The Russell Howard Hour, Comedians Watching Football with Friends (Sky One), The Jonathan Ross Show, Celebrity Catchphrase (ITV1), Celebrity Gogglebox, The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Channel 4) Saturday Kitchen, THE ONE Show (BBC One), The Comedy Bus, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central, The Chris Ramsey Show, Drunk History, and THE COMEDY STORE (Comedy Central).

He co-wrote and hosted six series of the comedy panel show The Dog Ate My Homework (CBBC) which saw him win 2018's RTS Scotland's On-Screen Personality and 2017's Children's BAFTA Best Presenter Award (2017).

Iain recently culminated his biggest stand-up tour to date at Dublin's Vicar Street on the 24th April 2022.

He is also the author of the book Not Ready to Adult Yet which was published through HarperCollins, along with a companion podcast of the same name.