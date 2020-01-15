INSECURE Returns For A Fourth Season April 12

Returning for its ten-episode, fourth season SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT), INSECURE follows our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

The series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Season four follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany's new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we'll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

INSECURE stars Issa Rae. Other series regulars include Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge.

Created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis; co-executive producers, Laura Kittrell and Phil Augusta Jackson.





Related Articles View More TV Stories