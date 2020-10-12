ID Explores Cases Under Dispute in the New Series KILLER IN QUESTION

What happens when a case is closed, yet lingering questions remain?

When a murder is committed, it sends shockwaves through a community. But what happens when a case is closed, yet lingering questions remain? When doubt circulates throughout a city, and investigations are put under a microscope, people begin to ask: is the convicted truly the killer, or is someone evading the law while an innocent person sits taxed with their crimes? Join THE HUNT for answers as ID delves into four stories of adjudicated cases, where the verdict remains under dispute. Walk step-by-step through critical crime scenes, key questioning and newfound evidence, with each episode telling both sides of a story. The conclusion is up for interpretation, and the viewer is left to decide: was justice served, or does the evidence just not add up? KILLER IN QUESTION premieres on Sunday, November 1st at 9/8ct, only on Investigation Discovery.

"With this series, we chose to take a risk and look at four highly contested cases under intense scrutiny within their communities," says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America. "We did this with the hope of shedding light on these cases - creating national attention, presenting the facts, yet leaving the ultimate determination up to the people watching at home."

Stories for KILLER IN QUESTION include:

"The Hunted." - premieres November 1st at 9/8ct

In 1990, hunters Doug Estes and Jim Bennett are found shot to death in a state gaming area. Police suspect Jeff Titus, the man who owned the property just next door, but he is cleared by alibi witnesses. A reinvestigation by a cold case team nearly a decade later leads detectives back to Titus, and he is convicted of the murders. Titus maintains his innocence to this day, and with both the original investigators and the cold case team criticizing each other, the community does not know what to think. Upon further investigation, it is discovered that a serial killer was on the loose around the time of the murders. But is that one connection enough to prove that Titus is an innocent man?

"The Girl in the Lake" - premieres November 8th at 9/8ct

On the night of May 1, 1987, 11-year-old Teresa McAbee heads off down the road to a convenience store near her home in Mascotte, Florida. The next morning, a fisherman finds her body face down in the lake across the street. Before he even leaves the scene, the lead Sheriff's investigator is convinced he has a suspect, a local rookie cop named James Duckett. The Mascotte Police Chief maintains Duckett's innocence, but over the next couple months the investigator's clues fall in place and Duckett is sentenced to death. But fifteen years later, a retired homicide detective contacts Duckett on death row. He uncovers a trail of questionable evidence and disputed facts. Slowly he becomes convinced that this man is innocent.

"The Man with the Rabbit's Foot" - premieres November 15th at 9/8ct

In 1997, three bodies are found in the walk-in refrigerator of a gas station in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Two years later, Thomas Cisco, an acquaintance of one of the victims, confesses to the murders. But family members of the victims are not at peace with Cisco's confession, as mistrust of their Parish's law enforcement runs deep - especially when it comes to the longtime Sheriff, whose son resembles a composite sketch released to the public. Cisco also proves to be unreliable in his accounts and over several years, he gives investigators approximately 20 different statements about what happened the night of the murders. Though Cisco is sentenced to 90 years in prison for the murders, many including the victims' families still believe he has an accomplice who roams free. They are convinced there's more to the story of contested events that they feel, until today, has not been told.

"The Bingo Queen" - premieres November 22nd at 9/8ct

On an early morning in March 1997, Angie Nihoff stops by to check on her grandma, Olga Parlante, known to all her friends as The Bingo Queen. Angie is horrified to find that Olga has been brutally beaten and isn't moving. On a call to 911, a frantic Angie can't stop screaming, but some closest to Angie wonder if it is all an act. By the time detectives arrive on the scene, Olga has been pronounced dead. As detectives untangle a web of clues, they never find any concrete evidence tying Angie to the murder. Fifteen years later, detectives feed unidentified palm prints from the crime scene into a new advanced computer database. The prints match Bennie Hall, a burglar who is already in prison. Using this new evidence, Hall is convicted of Olga Parlante's murder and is sentenced to life in prison two decades after Olga's death. But to this day some detectives still believe there may be a second murderer, who has never been caught.

KILLER IN QUESTION is produced for Investigation Discovery by Red Marble Media. At Red Marble Media, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Jacinda Davis and Stephen Dost are executive producers. For Investigation Discovery Lorna Thomas is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

