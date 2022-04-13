Hulu Renews Amy Schumer's LIFE & BETH For a Second Season

Hulu has renewed Life and Beth for a second season. The complete first season, which was written, directed, executive produced and starring Amy Schumer, is now streaming on Hulu.

Deadline reports that the dramedy series' second season will include 10 new episodes.

The first season followed Beth, who's life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She's in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever.

Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We'll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

The ensemble cast includes Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker. The season one cast also included Jonathan Groff and David Byrne.