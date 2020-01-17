Hulu Orders Straight-to-Series Comedy Starring Steve Martin and Martin Short from 20th Century Fox Television

Today, during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour at The Langham Pasadena, Hulu's Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company's lineup of upcoming original programming.

Erwich announced an upcoming comedy series starring Oscar® and Emmy Award® winning actor Steve Martin and Emmy Award® winning comedian Martin Short. From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin. The comedy will join Hulu's reputable slate of comedic television including Shrill, Ramy and Pen15.

The untitled comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with This is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal (This is Us) and Martin Short.

