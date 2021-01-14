Hulu Lands Three-Part Documentary Series SASQUATCH From Duplass Brothers

Hulu has announced Sasquatch, a three-part documentary series from Duplass Brothers Productions and Director Joshua Rofé, which investigates rumors of a bizarre twenty-five year old triple homicide said to be the work of a mythical creature, will launch exclusively as a Hulu Documentary this Spring.

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods twenty-five years later, IN SEARCH OF any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he'll be taken down a path that's far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

The series is directed by Joshua Rofé (Lorena, Swift Current) executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions (Wild Wild Country, Evil Genius), Rofé and Steven Berger of Number 19, along with David Holthouse and Zach Cregger, and produced by M. Elizabeth Hughes.

Sasquatch joins Hulu's growing slate of Original Documentaries including Oscar® and Emmy® nominated film MINDING THE GAP, I AM GRETA, Hillary, Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi and upcoming projects KID90, Planet Sex and the UNTITLED WEWORK DOCUMENTARY.