History Channel Sets ADAM EATS THE 80s Series Premiere

The HISTORY® Channel is biting through Sunday nights with food author and culinary entrepreneur Adam Richman as he travels the country reliving his childhood and tasting some of the most iconic and forgotten foods of the 1980s in the new half-hour series "Adam Eats the 80s" premiering on Sunday, February 27 at 10PM ET/PT.

The 1980s was a decade when food was all about the flavor and this ten-episode series follows Richman as he digs-in to the most nostalgic and notorious foods of the decade to prove that flavors lost to the 80s are worth searching for and savoring. Do you remember when you first walked in a mall and smelled a Cinnabon cinnamon roll? Or perhaps Domino's long lost breakfast pizza was the key to your heart and your stomach? And did French fries really taste better in the 80s?

In "Adam Eats the 80s" viewers will relive this tubular decade by joining Richman on a journey back to where these brands all began, learn about the amazing secrets never revealed, and watch as Richman tries versions of products that were never intended for the public.

Additionally, season three of the network's popular nonfiction series "The Food That Built America" will serve as the lead in to "Adam Eats the 80s" premiering on Sunday, February 27th at 9PM ET/PT and explore the fascinating history behind a new group of bold food industry titans whose innovation, grit, and entrepreneurial know-how secured them a seat at the top of the food chain.

"The 80s was a loud, lovable, dynamic and delicious neon explosion of a decade: the music, the moments, the fashion and of course, the food! As someone who grew up during the 1980s and is still obsessed with the decade, working on 'Adam Eats the 80s' has been the best adventure ever, going back in time (yes, we even have the DeLorean!) to rediscover and relive these iconic tastes and treats," said Richman. "And getting to do this with my HISTORY Channel family just makes this moonwalk down memory lane even sweeter. I guarantee that viewers - young and old, whether they lived through the 80s or not - are going to love the food, fun, and nostalgia of the freshest, raddest, most totally awesome 80s show ever!"

The 1980s was a time of extreme creativity and innovation, especially when it came to food. The availability of cheap capital led to a wave of corporate takeovers, but the most decadent dough of the decade was being made by some of the most well-known food brands in America.

Featuring location visits to iconic brands of the 80s and coupled with nostalgic commercial references, products, and taglines unique to the decade, "Adam Eats the 80s" follows Richman across the country as he unboxes forgotten favorites such as Nintendo cereal, tracks down rarities such as Pepperidge Farm's famous Star Wars Cookies and the largest collection of Ghostbusters memorabilia, and tastes the most signature products and memorable foods of the time.

From brands like Domino's who, after realizing that breakfast was the fastest growing segment in the restaurant industry, offered their first ever breakfast pizza, to Auntie Anne's whose one perfect unchanged pretzel recipe has been a mall staple for decades, to the baseball inspired chewing gum, Big League Chew, which is still the #1 selling shredded bubble gum in the world, these iconic brands with their unique tastes helped define the palette of the decade.

Season three of popular nonfiction series "The Food That Built America" will satisfy viewer's appetites by sharing the origin stories of a new group of bold pioneers behind America's most iconic food empires such as Orville Redenbacher, Ettore "Chef" Boiardi, Wally Amos, Debbi Fields and Tom Carvel among others.

Before these brands became household names, they came from brilliant - sometimes ruthless - visionaries who revolutionized food and changed the culinary landscape of America forever. Through dramatic recreations, fascinating facts, and expert commentary, this season delves into the unbelievable stories of grit, creativity and determination by these culinary entrepreneurs whose unrelenting innovation helped them come out on top.

"Adam Eats the 80s" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by the Six West MediaTM group. Steve Ascher, Matthew J. Braley, Matt Pearl, Adam Richman and Kristy Sabat are executive producers for the Six West MediaTM group. Steven C. Lawrence is Co-Executive Producer. Jim Pasquarella and Jordan Harman serve as executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

"The Food That Built America" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Lucky 8. Kim Woodard, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky, Irfan Rahman, Jerry Carita, and Harry Courniotes serve as executive producers for Lucky 8. Jim Pasquarella and Mary E. Donahue serve as executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both "Adam Eats the 80s" and "The Food That Built America."