Hannah Waddingham, Guy Pearce, & More Join Netflix's THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10

Several new actors have joined The Woman in Cabin 10, the upcoming Netflix thriller led by Keira Knightley.

According to Deadline, the names include Hannah Waddingham, Guy Pearce, David Ajala, Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Based on the novel by Ruth Ware, the film follows a journalist on a luxury cruise for a job. After witnessing a passenger tossed overboard, she strangely finds all of the passengers accounted for and is told it is all a dream. Though she isn't believed, she investigates the situation, attempting to find answers.

The film is directed by Simon Stone from a script he co-wrote with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The film has not yet set a release date.

