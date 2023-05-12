HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL Three-Part Docuseries Coming to Max

The Max Original three-part docuseries HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL, directed by Julian P. Hobbs and executive produced by Elli Hakami (co-directors "House of Hammer"), debuts TUESDAY, MAY 23 on Max.

In 2005, the sleepy community of Mineola, Texas, is thrown into turmoil when local children reveal shocking stories about a pedophile sex ring that took place at a local swingers club. As arrests are made, life sentences handed down, and lives ruined, it soon becomes apparent that there is a lot more to the story than meets the eye.

Now, the startling long-term repercussions of the scandal are revealed. With more twists and turns than a Hollywood thriller, HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL is a startling and scarcely believable telling of a crime story that really is stranger than fiction.

Max presents HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL; produced by Talos Films in association with Texas Monthly. For Talos Films: Executive Producer, Elli Hakami; Director Julian P. Hobbs; for Texas Monthly Executive Producers: Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Madeline Bilder. For Max: senior executive producer, Thomas Cutler. Based on the Texas Monthly "Mineola Swingers Club" articles written by Michael Hall.

Watch the new trailer here: