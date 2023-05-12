HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL Three-Part Docuseries Coming to Max

The docu-series debuts TUESDAY, MAY 23 on Max.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 2 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Photo 3 MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in 'Earliest Stages'; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025
Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 4 Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

The Max Original three-part docuseries HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL, directed by Julian P. Hobbs and executive produced by Elli Hakami (co-directors "House of Hammer"), debuts TUESDAY, MAY 23 on Max.

In 2005, the sleepy community of Mineola, Texas, is thrown into turmoil when local children reveal shocking stories about a pedophile sex ring that took place at a local swingers club. As arrests are made, life sentences handed down, and lives ruined, it soon becomes apparent that there is a lot more to the story than meets the eye.

Now, the startling long-term repercussions of the scandal are revealed. With more twists and turns than a Hollywood thriller, HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL is a startling and scarcely believable telling of a crime story that really is stranger than fiction.

Max presents HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL; produced by Talos Films in association with Texas Monthly. For Talos Films: Executive Producer, Elli Hakami; Director Julian P. Hobbs; for Texas Monthly Executive Producers: Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Madeline Bilder. For Max: senior executive producer, Thomas Cutler. Based on the Texas Monthly "Mineola Swingers Club" articles written by Michael Hall.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Scoop: GREY’S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023 Photo
Scoop: GREY’S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023

Get all the scoop on GREY’S ANATOMY, airing on ABC on Thursday, May 18, 2023! Simone’s wedding day arrives as Jo and Link’s relationship hits a major turning point. Meanwhile, the attending surgeons fly to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick and Meredith. Bailey gets a big surprise. Watch a video preview now!

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023 Photo
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023

Get all the scoop on STATION 19, airing on ABC on Thursday, May 18, 2023! The Station 19 crew trade in their turnouts for tuxes and gowns as they attend the Firefighters Ball; but when disaster strikes, they jump into action to save the day. Watch a video clip now!

Scoop: CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Photo
Scoop: CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Get all the scoop on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, airing on ABC on Tuesday, May 16, 2023! Hosted by Steve Harvey, Boyz II Men take on comedian Amber Ruffin and her family to win money for their chosen charities. Then, Joe Lo Truglio and Thomas Lennon face off to see who comes out on top. Watch a video clip now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET