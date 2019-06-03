HOW DID THIS GET MADE? Live Comes To The Beacon Theater This Summer

The Madison Square Garden Company and Live Nation announced today that How Did This Get Made? Live will take the Beacon Theatre stage on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 7 at 10:00AM.

Paul Scheer ("The League," "Black Monday"), Jason Mantzoukas ("The League," "Brooklyn 99") and June Diane Raphael ("Grace & Frankie," "Long Shot") are experts in the best of the worst of cinema. On the award-winning "How Did This Get Made?," they gather their funniest friends and subject themselves to a cinematic nightmare, and then podcast the results.

With sold-out shows across the country, How Did This Get Made? Live episodes are a truly unique experience. The audience participates through questions to the hosts, creating impromptu songs for segments and viewing ONE OF A KIND clips. Each episode features the deconstruction and mockery of such epically bad films as: "Surf Ninja's," "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" and "Shanghai Surprise."

"How Did This Get Made?" won a 2019 Webby Award for Best Comedy Podcast. It was also voted the Best Comedy Podcast by LA Weekly, one of Vogue's Best Podcasts to Listen to Now, one of TIME Magazine's 50 Best Podcasts and one of Entertainment Weekly's 15 Podcasts That Will Give You a Break From Reality.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00AM ET and will be available through Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008) and all Ticketmaster outlets. Tickets will be available in person beginning Saturday, June 8 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.





