HISTORY Launches 'HISTORY at Home' With Max Brooks, Laurence Fishburne, & More

HISTORY announces today "HISTORY at Home," a free video series available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m. ET across the network's digital and social media platforms - @HISTORY Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube and history.com - for families during this time of distance learning. These brief history lessons will deliver fun, educational content formatted in a way that will teach, inspire and motivate children during this time of uncertainty. Led by a diverse roster of presenters, the first lesson kicks off today with best-selling author Max Brooks (World War Z) educating parents and children on the timely topics of the origins of washing your hands and the history of germs and micro-biology.

Watch the first one below!

In addition to Brooks, HISTORY has tapped a collection of presenters to personally deliver history lessons that they are passionate about, using their own unique perspective and voice. Hosts include: Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Laurence Fishburne ("black-ish," John Wick, The Matrix, Apocalypse Now and Boyz N The Hood), television host/executive producer, New York Times best-selling author and activist Padma Lakshmi (Love, Loss, and What We Ate: A Memoir), sports icon and equality activist Billie Jean King, host of A&E's "Live PD," ABC News' Chief Legal Analyst and best-selling author Dan Abrams, "Entertainment Tonight" host Kevin Frazier, #1 New York Times best-selling author Brad Meltzer (I Am Leonardo da Vinci, The Lincoln Conspiracy), 10-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley known from her regular appearances on "Ellen," American artist John Bukaty, actor and host Brian Unger ("How the States Got Their Shapes"), "The History Guy," Youtuber Lance Geiger and American Battlefield Trust Chief Historian Garry Adelman.

Themes of the lessons will be motivating, thought-provoking and hopeful. Some topics will provide perspective about what's going on today such as the history of soap, hospital ships, nursing and toilet paper, while other lessons will address a broader range of historical topics such as obscure U.S. Presidents like Zachary Taylor, the secrets of Leonardo da Vinci, aviator Bessie Coleman and how the states got their shapes.

"We are currently experiencing an unprecedented moment in history," said Dr. Kimberly Gilmore, Chief Historian for HISTORY. "Our brand has the ability to harness its vast archive of historical content, while also delivering engaging and thought-provoking educational experiences during this intense time for both children and parents. History always gives us perspective and context to find a way forward. We hope 'HISTORY at Home' will provide uplifting moments of inspiration and positivity as we all get through this pandemic together."

These digestible history videos will be available on @HISTORY Facebook, IGTV, Twitter, Youtube and history.com. Easy and engaging lesson plans to match the themes of the videos will be provided on history.com at https://www.history.com/activities after each lesson and users will be encouraged to share their own activities by uploading personal videos and pictures for an opportunity to be featured as HISTORY's "Student of the Week." Also, historically-themed quizzes will post daily to HISTORY's Instagram and Twitter providing a light-hearted, interactive means to engage and educate both kids and parents alike.

Additionally, more than 100 episodes of educational programming organized around 10 core curriculum topics and curated with study materials, text stories and short-form video is available at https://www.history.com/history-at-home. HISTORY is also offering one-month free trials of HISTORY Vault , which features over 2000 hours of premium historical content including documentaries, series and specials all commercial-free.





Related Articles View More TV Stories