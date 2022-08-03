HGTV to Premiere New Series FIRST HOME FIX

Renovation gurus Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman will help first-time homeowners transform their starter homes without breaking the bank in the new HGTV series First Home Fix, premiering Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Raisa is an artist and designer who relies on her love of color, design history and nature to create one-of-a-kind spaces. Austin is a builder and woodworker who is passionate about incorporating unique custom pieces into each project.

Together in each of the six episodes, the imaginative design duo will help these new homeowners revamp their lackluster first place using sweat equity, clever design decisions and their boundless creativity.

"One day over coffee, I said to Austin we should take my creative, out-of-the-box skills and his hands-on know-how and work together to help people turn their first houses into places that feel like home," said Raisa.

"And we aren't the only ones putting in work," added Austin. "To give these first-time homeowners everything they want on a shoestring budget, they'll get down to business right alongside us to help make their design vision a reality."

In the premiere episode, Raisa and Austin will help two pairs of homeowners, each with a $50,000 renovation budget and a desperate need for some personalization. They will meet Derek and Juliet, a couple who can't seem to make their home reflect their personality, and Cassie and Glenn, new parents who hastily purchased a house before the birth of their son. With the help of Raisa and Austin, both first-time homeowners will receive a thoughtfully designed, personalized home that they never dreamed possible.

Photo credit: HGTV