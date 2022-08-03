Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HGTV to Premiere New Series FIRST HOME FIX

HGTV to Premiere New Series FIRST HOME FIX

First Home Fix is premiering Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 3, 2022  

Renovation gurus Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman will help first-time homeowners transform their starter homes without breaking the bank in the new HGTV series First Home Fix, premiering Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Raisa is an artist and designer who relies on her love of color, design history and nature to create one-of-a-kind spaces. Austin is a builder and woodworker who is passionate about incorporating unique custom pieces into each project.

Together in each of the six episodes, the imaginative design duo will help these new homeowners revamp their lackluster first place using sweat equity, clever design decisions and their boundless creativity.

"One day over coffee, I said to Austin we should take my creative, out-of-the-box skills and his hands-on know-how and work together to help people turn their first houses into places that feel like home," said Raisa.

"And we aren't the only ones putting in work," added Austin. "To give these first-time homeowners everything they want on a shoestring budget, they'll get down to business right alongside us to help make their design vision a reality."

In the premiere episode, Raisa and Austin will help two pairs of homeowners, each with a $50,000 renovation budget and a desperate need for some personalization. They will meet Derek and Juliet, a couple who can't seem to make their home reflect their personality, and Cassie and Glenn, new parents who hastily purchased a house before the birth of their son. With the help of Raisa and Austin, both first-time homeowners will receive a thoughtfully designed, personalized home that they never dreamed possible.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be.

HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 78 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line.

Photo credit: HGTV



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Rina Sawayama Shares 'Hold the Girl' Music Video
August 3, 2022

The track follows the album's second single, 'Catch Me in the Air.' Last month, Sawayama released the upcoming album's lead single, 'This Hell.' Sawayama had performed 'This Hell' and 'Catch Me in the Air' on her recent world tour. Watch the new music video now!
HBO to Premiere KATRINA BABIES Documentary
August 3, 2022

Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, an entire generation still grapples with the lifelong impact of having their childhood redefined by tragedy. New Orleans filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., who was 13 years old during Katrina and its initial aftermath, spent seven years documenting the stories of his peers who survived.
Disney+ Sets Premiere Date For DANCING WITH THE STARS & More
August 3, 2022

Fall premiere dates were unveiled for a number of series including “Growing Up” and “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, from Disney Branded Television, “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” and “Super/Natural” from National Geographic, and Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Plus, watch new video trailers!
KNIVES OUT Sequel With Leslie Odom Jr. & Daniel Craig to Close BFI London Film Festival
August 3, 2022

Glass Onion, the highly-anticipated sequel to the hit mystery film Knives Out, will close the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. The film stars recent Macbeth star Daniel Craig and Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr. As previously reported, the festival will open with the new film adaption of Matilda: the Musical.
J. Nicolás Releases New Single From Upcoming 'A Rosary Of Bone' LP
August 3, 2022

The new album was recorded, mixed and produced alone in his own studio—with Nicolás playing almost every instrument—on analog 8-track tapes. The resulting sound is deliberately sparser than his previous project, preserving the magic of live recording glitches and tape hiss for an authentic, moody effect. 