HEELS Season Two Debuts in July on STARZ

"Heels" returns to the ring for season two on Friday, July 28 at midnight (ET) on the STARZ app.

"Heels" returns to the ring for season two on Friday, July 28 at midnight (ET) on the STARZ app. Starring Stephen Amell ("Arrow") and Alexander Ludwig ("Vikings"), the gripping small-town drama series based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia will also debut on linear on STARZ at 10:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, July 28, 2023.

"Heels" is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), are at war over their late father's legacy while working to find their identity and their individual versions of success.

"Heel" is a common wrestling term used to describe the antagonist or villain in the ring, however, the line between hero and heel is much less clear for this sibling rivalry outside of the ring.

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage.

But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, meanwhile rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully comes calling.

This season also stars Alison Luff ("New Amsterdam") as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack ("Deep Impact," "The L Word") as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund ("The Goldbergs," "The Animal Kingdom") as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado(House Party, "The Wonder Years," "The Last O.G.") as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer ("Gaslit," "Survivor's Remorse," and "True Blood") as WILD Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker ("The Outpost") as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos ("Chicago P.D.") as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell ("The Thing About Pam," "Billions") as Carol Spade, and Roxton Garcia("Reminensce") as Thomas Spade, David James Elliot (Trumbo, "JAG") as Tom Spade, and Joel Murray ("Mad Men," "Shameless") as Eddie Earl.

CM Punk ("Mayans," "AEW Dynamite") as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez ("Women of Wrestling," "WWE") as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, "Arrow," "The Other Two") as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

The "Heels" showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless") also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron (executive producer of "Loki," Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,and producer for "Rick and Morty") is the show creator.

Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, "Tommy Boy," "Shameless"), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. "Heels" is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.



