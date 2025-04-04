HBO's MOUNTAINHEAD Starring Steve Carell Sets Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The HBO Original film Mountainhead, written, directed, and executive produced by seven-time Emmy winner and Oscar-nominated Jesse Armstrong (HBO’s “Succession”), will debut Saturday, May 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max.

Mountainhead follows a group of billionaire friends who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis. The film finishes production THIS WEEK in Park City, Utah, and marks Armstrong’s feature directorial debut.

The cast includes Steve Carell as Randall, Jason Schwartzman as Souper (Hugo Van Yalk), Cory Michael Smith as Venis, and Ramy Youssef as Jeff. Additional supporting cast includes Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr. Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Ami MacKenzie as Janine, and Ava Kostia as Paula.

The HBO Original film is written and directed by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod, and Jill Footlick.

Photo credit: Macall Polay/HBO

Comments