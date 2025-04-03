HBO's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Begins Filming Its Second Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original series Like Water for Chocolate has begun filming its second season, which will continue to tell the story of love and struggle, rich in traditional flavors, set during the Mexican Revolution. Based on the celebrated novel by Laura Esquivel, in its first season, the HBO Original series LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE became the most-watched Latin American content on Max globally and was among the top three most-watched series on the platform during its premiere month.

Returning cast includes Irene Azuela as Mamá Elena; Azul Guaita as Tita; Ana Valeria Becerril as Rosaura, Tita’s sister and love rival; Andrea Chaparro as THE BRAVE Gertrudis, Tita’s half-sister; Andrés Baida is Pedro Múzquiz, Tita’s eternal lover; Ángeles Cruz as Nacha, the cook and Tita’s mentor; Francisco Angelini as Dr. Brown; Louis David Horné as the battle-hardened Juan Alejandrez; Mauricio García Lozano as Don Pedro Múzquiz; and Ari Brickman as Don Felipe Múzquiz.

Season two is directed by Julián de Tavira, with Ximena Amann serving as director of photography. Jerry Rodríguez serves as showrunner. Head writer is Silvia Ortega Vettoretti with script assistance from Check cinco. Production design by Antonio Muño – Hierro, costume design by Annaí Ramos, and makeup design by María Paz Robles.

The first season of LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE received critical acclaim, with TIME calling it “a melodrama in the best possible sense of the Word — a larger-than-life historical epic of love and lust, birth and death, duty and destiny,” noting “HBO’s version justifies its existence, three decades after the release of an excellent big-screen adaptation that became in U.S. history, by embracing that melodrama, with all the intensity and sensuality it brings.”

The HBO Original series LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE is a production of Ventanarosa Productions with Salma Hayek Pinault, José Tamez, and Siobhan Flynn serving as executive producers for Ventanarosa, along with Sharon Levy, Lisa Fahrenholt, and Flavio Morales for Endemol Shine North America; and Alejandro Rincón, Clara Machado, and Jerry Rodríguez for EndemolShine Boomdog. The executive production of Warner Bros. Discovery is led by Mariano César, Vanessa Miranda, and Anouk Aarón.

