HBO's BATMAN Podcast Series to Premiere on September 19

While all ten episodes of Batman: The Audio Adventures will be available exclusively on HBO Max on Batman Day (Saturday, Sept. 18), the streamer is making the first two episodes of the series available for listeners to enjoy without a subscription on Sunday, September 19th. Episodes 1 and 2 will be available to access for free on HBO Max, DC Universe Infinite, the HBO Max and DC YouTube pages, and across all podcasting platforms.

In the scripted audio original, produced in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, Gotham City comes to lurid life in the theater of your mind with a sensational pageant of technicolor villainy unlike any other on Earth. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorizing Riddlers. Killing Jokers. A city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume.

Starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and a who's who of incredible "Saturday Night Live" alums, the series draws inspiration from the vintage noir atmosphere of the celebrated "Batman: The Animated Series," the spirited fun of the classic 1960s "Batman" TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of the BATMAN franchise.

This rollicking, over the top Batman adventure is written and directed by Emmy®-winner Dennis McNicholas, features an A-List cast, and includes devilishly delightful original music by Doug Bossi.

Watch the trailer here: