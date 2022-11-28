Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO to Premiere PELOSI IN THE HOUSE Documentary in December

The documentary debuts TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 (9:00-10:50 p.m. ET/PT).

Nov. 28, 2022  

The HBO Original documentary film, PELOSI IN THE HOUSE, produced and directed by Alexandra Pelosi (HBO's Emmy®-winning "Journeys with George," "Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County," "Diary of a Political Tourist," "The Words That Built America") debuts TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 (9:00-10:50 p.m. ET/PT). The film will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

In her 14th documentary film for HBO, acclaimed documentarian Alexandra Pelosi offers a candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the life of her mother and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, through her career milestones leading up to the inauguration of President Joseph Biden in January 2021.

Filmed in a cinéma vérité style over the course of three decades, PELOSI IN THE HOUSE provides a unique, longitudinal window into the life of a longstanding Democratic politician and history in the making.

The film goes behind the headlines as it tracks Pelosi's life in public office from her election to Congress in 1987 and becoming the first female Speaker of the House in 2007 through the 2020 election and President Biden's inauguration.

Following Pelosi at both work and home in real time during consequential political moments in the country's recent history, the film offers a unique look at American politics through her efforts on the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 relief package, two impeachments as well as a record of the events of January 6, 2021, following Pelosi and other lawmakers at a secure location as the crisis unfolded.

HBO Documentary Films presents PELOSI IN THE HOUSE. Filmed, produced, and directed by Alexandra Pelosi. Edited by Geof Bartz. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.



