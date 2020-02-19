HBO to Debut WE'RE HERE on April 23

New HBO series WE'RE HERE debuts THURSDAY, APRIL 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

The six-part unscripted series recruits small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show.

In each episode, renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will inspire and teach their own "drag daughters" to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

WE'RE HERE is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O'Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela) serve as consulting producers.





