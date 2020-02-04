HBO to Debut THE SHOP, UNINTERRUPTED on February 7

An all-new edition of the unscripted series THE SHOP, UNINTERRUPTED from HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED, starring Maverick Carter and featuring a diverse lineup, debuts FRIDAY, FEB. 7 (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

Joining Carter will be professional soccer player and trailblazing activist Megan Rapinoe; Emmy®, Grammy, Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg; WNBA superstar for the Seattle Storm and basketball operations associate for the NBA's Denver Nuggets Sue Bird; politician, lawyer and author Stacey Abrams; Philadelphia Eagles star safety and social activist Malcolm Jenkins; and Peabody Award-winning actor Hasan Minhaj.



The show will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

HBO Sports is collaborating with UNINTERRUPTED, to present this innovative, unscripted series. Presented periodically throughout the year, the show offers unfiltered conversation and debate with some of the biggest names in sports, culture, music and entertainment. The Feb. 7 show was filmed in New York City.





