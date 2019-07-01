HBO to Debut THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES on August 18

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine, kicks off its nine-episode season with an hour-long episode SUNDAY, AUG. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), followed by half-hour episodes on subsequent Sundays, exclusively on HBO.

Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals) returns to HBO with The Righteous Gemstones. This comedy series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. McBride will star as main character Jesse Gemstone, who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game, taking what his father, Eli Gemstone, has built and expanded it for a more modern audience. In addition to playing Jesse, McBride serves as executive producer, creator, writer, and director.

Joining McBride in the cast is John Goodman (also seen on HBO in David Simon's Treme) as Gemstone's father Eli; Vice Principals' alum Edi Patterson as Jesse's sister Judy; Jesse's younger brother Kelvin (Adam Devine of Pitch Perfect); Cassidy Freeman (Smallville) as Jesse's wife Amber, a former journalist now devoted to the church; Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, saved by Kelvin; Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as Judy's fiance, BJ; and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, a conservative Kenyan, and Eli's right-hand man.

Frequent McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors.





