HBO Sports Documentary SHAQ to Debut in November

HBO Sports Documentaries presents SHAQ, a four-part documentary series from director Robert Alexander and Peter Berg's Film 45 detailing the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer and multi-hyphenate Shaquille O'Neal, debuting WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes on subsequent Wednesdays on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.

Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O'Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon.

The documentary series chronicles Shaq's ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.

Shaquille O'Neal: "We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point. This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven't before, and I'm so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together."

The series features new interviews with some of the most revered names in basketball including O'Neal's teammates Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox; his head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley; and former Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Jerry West. In addition, the series includes interviews with several members of O'Neal's family, including his mother, Dr. Lucille O'Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and three of his children -- Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles.