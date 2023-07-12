HBO Replaces WE'RE HERE Hosts For Fourth Season

The series concluded its six-episode third season on December 30, 2022 and will begin production on its fourth season later this month.

Jul. 12, 2023

HBO has renewed the Emmy®, Peabody and GLAAD award-winning unscripted series WE’RE HERE for a fourth season.

Created by Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, the series concluded its six-episode third season on December 30, 2022 and will begin production on its fourth season later this month. The first three seasons are available to stream now on Max.

Season four of WE’RE HERE will follow three new renowned drag queens,  Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, as they continue the goal of the series to spread love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America. This season will focus on two U.S. towns over the course of six episodes, taking an in-depth and more immersive look at the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and opposition, and their effect on the LGBTQ+ community.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Late Night & Specials Programming: “With the ongoing aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community, and the increased hostility directed at drag performers, it’s more important than ever for another season of We’re Here. Time and time again, the series has shown that love is stronger than hate, and we want to continue to uplift the community by showcasing these rich and important stories. We owe a huge thank you to Bob, Shangela and Eureka for sharing their personal stories and for their incredible contribution over the last three seasons. We’re also excited to welcome our three new queens to the We’re Here family and dive into our new season.”

Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, co-creators and executive producers: “In this increasingly hostile political climate, we are grateful to HBO for their dedication to telling LGBTQ+ stories that meet the moment and document our history. We are thrilled to expand our drag family and give much needed love to the people on the front lines of hate.”

Bob the Drag Queen, D.J. “Shangela” Pierce and Eureka O’Hara: “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity we had the past three seasons to travel across the country, share our experiences and connect with all of the courageous individuals who entrusted us with their stories. Our journey has inspired hope and sparked important conversations while empowering unique voices and opening new doors. As we move forward with our exciting individual projects, we welcome Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, and wish them the best on continuing this work during an increasingly difficult time for the LGBTQ+ community."

Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall: “We have been so inspired by the stories and important work that has been done over the last three seasons of We’re Here.  We look forward to continuing this journey throughout the country to uplift voices, spread love and showcase new stories through the art of drag. We thank the entire We’re Here team for choosing us to join this life-changing experience.”

WE’RE HERE was recently awarded Television Academy Honors and won the GLAAD and Peabody awards for its critically acclaimed third season. Season three was praised by Variety  as a show “we need right now” that “shows us the power of visibility” [and] “saves lives.” The Los Angeles Times hailed it as “uniquely affirming and vital” and Wired called it “an essential reminder that queer people are fighting for justice and visibility across the US.” Decider lauded it for managing “to find the light even in the darkest of circumstances” and the “most relevant reality show on television.”

WE’RE HERE is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Erin Gamble for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.



