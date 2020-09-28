HBO Renews REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Through 2022

The show has been on the air for 18 seasons.

HBO has renewed REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER for two more seasons, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. The show will be on the network through 2022 and is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

"For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at 'Real Time' have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse," said Rosenstein. "We're so happy to continue this partnership."

"18 years - I can't believe I'm turning 18 and HBO isn't making me leave home," said Maher. "Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years."

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists, and interviews with guests.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in Eleven solo specials to date, including the hour-long presentations "Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma," "Bill Maher: Live from D.C.," "Bill Maher... But I'm Not Wrong," "The Decider" and "I'm Swiss" (both nominated for Emmys® for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special), "Victory Begins at Home," "Be More Cynical," "The Golden Goose Special" and "Stuff That Struck Me Funny," and two half-hour stand-up specials, plus THE SPECIALS "30 Seconds Over Washington" and "Comic Relief VI™."

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

