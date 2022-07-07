Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Gilded Age
Click Here for More on The Gilded Age
HBO Releases Statement on the Death of a Horse on THE GILDED AGE Set

HBO Releases Statement on the Death of a Horse on THE GILDED AGE Set

Season two of the Gilded Age is now in production in Nassau County, New York.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  

HBO has released a statement following the death of a horse on the set of the Gilded Age.

Deadline reports that the statement was made after PETA has requested that HBO launch a formal investigation after the "23-year-old" horse with "possible health issues" passed during production of The Gilded Age's second season in Nassau County, New York.

"HBO was saddened to learn that on June 28, during filming on the set of The Gilded Age, a horse collapsed and died, likely of natural causes, according to a veterinarian's preliminary findings. The safety and well-being of animals on all our productions is a top priority, and the producers of THE GILDED AGE work with American Humane to ensure full compliance with all safety precautions. Following AHA's recommendation, the horse was transported to a facility for a full necropsy. AHA has interviewed all involved personnel, and full necropsy results are pending."

Prior to its collapse, wranglers and a veterinarian had concluded that the horse had allegedly not been overheated and had not displayed any signs of discomfort from being overworked.

The 22-year-old horse, who had prior filming experience, had started filming 15 minutes after resting for one hour. The scene involved a carriage with two passengers aboard. After filming was halted to administer help for the horse, production wrapped for the day.

Now in production for season two, THE GILDED AGE takes place in a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell.

The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian's friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the BRINK of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).