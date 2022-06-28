HBO Orders TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY From Issa López to Series Starring Jodie Foster

HBO has given a series order to drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, from showrunner/writer/director/executive producer Issa López. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis will star, with Foster also executive producing. This next installment of "True Detective" will be filmed in Iceland.

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into THE HAUNTED truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming: "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles."

Issa López will serve as showrunner/writer/director/executive producer. Jodie Foster is star/executive producer. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak are executive producers through PASTEL. Alan Page Arriaga is a writer/executive producer. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

Kali Reis made her acting debut in the independent film, "Catch The Fair One." She helped develop the story with director Josef Kubota Wladyka, and also received a special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival where the film won the Audience Award. She was then nominated for Best Female Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Kali recently wrapped principal photography opposite Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in the film, "Black Flies," which Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire is directing.

Kali is a motivational speaker and vocal supporter of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement, and teaches young Native women how to fight, both physically and vocally, against the targeting of Native youth.