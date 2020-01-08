HBO Max Will Produce THE LAST OF THE MOHICANS Series

Jan. 8, 2020  
Deadline reports that HBO Max is producing a series adaptation of James Fenimore Cooper's historical novel "The Last of the Mohicans."

Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nick Osborne penned the script. Nicole Kassell directs.

The series is a retelling of Cooper's French and Indian War novel that re-centers the classic tale on the unlikely romance between Uncas, a young Mohican, and Cora, the mixed-race daughter of a British colonel.

The book was adapted for television in 1957 for the first time. The most recent adaptation was a 1992 film starring Daniel Day Lewis.

