HBO Max To Release Warner Max Feature Film CHARM CITY KINGS

HBO Max has acquired worldwide rights to 2020 Sundance award winner, Charm City Kings which will be released under the upcoming platform's Warner Max label.



Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year's Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria "Wheelie Queen" Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight's leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with FAST MONEY and violence.



"Charm City Kings is such an exciting and vibrant visual experience that we are thrilled to debut on HBO Max. The filmmakers and electric cast have put together something truly special," says Executive Vice President of Original Films, Jessie Henderson.



Charm City Kings is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd & Kirk Sullivan and Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins. The film is produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond and Marc Bienstock. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and James Lassiter executive produced through their company Overbrook Entertainment. Sony Pictures Classics was set to release the film in theaters for Sony Pictures Entertainment on April 10, 2020. About HBO Max

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering debuting May 27, 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content anticipated at launch, HBO Max will offer powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from Warner Media's rich library including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. Sign up for updates at HBOMax.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You