Paul Wesley Joins Cast of THE BUCCANEERS Season Three

Television star Paul Wesley has joined the season three cast of The Buccaneers, the acclaimed drama series inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name.

Wesley will star as Frank, described as "a mysterious but charming stranger" who disrupts Nan and Mrs. St. George’s world. Watch the announcement video.

In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Season two saw these American whirlwinds battling love, heartbreak, motherhood, jealousy, and the full force of the English legal system.

In season three, the Buccaneers will fight back together. When they arrived in England, they were all navigating their first loves and now they’re LOOKING FOR the loves of their lives. With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, season three is directed by DGA Award winner Rachel Leiterman and BAFTA Award nominee Amy Neil. Jakeways and Emmy Award winner Beth Willis serve as executive producers, with Joe Innes joining as an executive producer on season three. The Buccaneers is produced for Apple TV by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company. The complete first two seasons of The Buccaneers are now streaming on Apple TV. Watch a clip from the season two finale here.

Paul Wesley starred on THE VAMPIRE DIARIES for eight seasons, directed multiple episodes throughout the series' run, and served as a producer for its final season. His recent acting credits include Tell Me a Story, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, where he stars as James T. Kirk. His theater work includes Cal in Camo off-Broadway and Sensitive Skin, written by Shem Bitterman.



