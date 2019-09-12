HBO Max Takes Step into Unscripted Space with Producers Behind QUEER EYE and THE AMAZING RACE

Making its first move into the key unscripted space, HBO Max, the upcoming direct-to-consumer offering from WarnerMedia set to launch in the spring of 2020, has ordered two original unscripted series, Legendary and The Greatest Space (working title) straight to series.

Legendary will be serving up 10 episodes of all body and face, with no shade. In this show, divas will battle on voguing teams called "houses," with the chance to win a cash prize in ballsy fashion and dance challenges to ultimately achieve "Legendary" status. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring over-the-top fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models on a catwalk. Legendary will feature 10 voguing "houses," each comprised of five performers and a leader - the house "parent." The teams rotate in a round-robin format, and each episode documents a themed ball from start to finish. They Walk. They Serve. They Live to Slay.

The Greatest Space (wt), a 10-episode epic design competition show, will feature interior designers traveling around the world to transform an eclectic mix of empty rooms into spectacular spaces. In each one-hour episode, pairs of professional designers will head out on a country-hopping adventure, traveling to a new city IN SEARCH OF their canvas. Along the way, challenges will force them to lift directly from some of the most glamorous, audacious and ambitious rooms all around the world. From ballrooms to bedrooms to treehouses and everything in between, competitors battle to win the judges' favor. High stakes, surprises, language barriers and exotic locales await these designers, along with unpredictable eliminations. But, if they can hold on, the dwindling designers will gain access to larger, more surprising and more imaginative spaces, in pursuit of a substantial cash prize.

"Unscripted programming will be an incredibly important component of our HBO Max originals, and this is just the beginning of our venture into this space. These two initial shows will transport audiences to underground worlds and take them on visually stunning, exotic adventures, equaled only by the compelling stories of each contestant," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "We couldn't have more accomplished teams behind both of these shows. From the innovative and award-winning storytellers at both Scout and Bertram van Munster's New Media Collective, we are reimagining the unscripted competition genre."

Legendary is executive produced by Scout Productions' Emmy(R) Award-winning team David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric (Queer Eye) along with Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian.

The Greatest Space (wt) is produced by New Media Collective (NMC) and Scout Productions with NMC's Emmy(R) Award-winning Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri along with Mark Dziak (The Amazing Race), and Scouts' David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric serving as executive producers.





