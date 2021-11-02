HBO Max Renews SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES For A Second Season

The Max Original unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from EmmyÂ® and Golden GlobeÂ® nominee Issa Rae, has been renewed for a second season. Season one, which debuted in August, is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South L.A., as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.

Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max quote: "We are thrilled with the success of Sweet Life: Los Angeles. The incredibly talented Issa Rae and her producing partners delivered an elevated, purposeful series, which featured the fun, inspiring and challenging moments that young adults face navigating relationships and careers." Rebecca Quinn, Senior Vice President, Non-Fiction, HBO Max adds "Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can't wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles."

VICE hailed the first season for "shattering stereotypes," while the Los Angeles Times described the series as "a nuanced inside look at Black adulthood, friendship and family." Glamour praised the show for "[delivering] the Black excellence TV desperately needs" and the cast for "stepping out of the box society may try to put them in, while simultaneously filling a void in American television."

Sweet Life: Los Angeles is produced by HOORAE; Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company; and Morning Dew Pictures. Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson "Sunny" Yim serve as co-executive producers. Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway serve as producers.