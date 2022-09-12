HBO Max Renews RAP SH!T For A Second Season

HBO Max has renewed the comedy series RAP SH!T, from Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, for a second season. The eight-episode first season debuted in July and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Season one starred Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler, RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max: "We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of RAP SH!T. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming."

Issa Rae: "We're so happy to play in the world of 'Rap Sh!t' for another season with this incredibly talented team."

Syreeta Singleton: "This show and cast are ONE OF A KIND and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder!"

RAP SH!T has been praised as "a glossy, entertaining show that prioritizes quick wit and fun" by The Hollywood Reporter and THE A.V. CLUB says, "Rae & Co. have created a hilarious and experimental comedy, one that's propelled by stellar rising talent and authentic, complex stories of Black life."

The Ringer highlights the "fluid, near-constant use of social media, woven seamlessly throughout eight episodes" and Los Angeles Times claims "Rap Sh!t thrives in the space in between the images we project and who we really are."

RAP SH!T is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae also wrote the season one premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae's audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.