Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Max Renews RAP SH!T For A Second Season

HBO Max Renews RAP SH!T For A Second Season

The eight-episode first season debuted in July and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

HBO Max has renewed the comedy series RAP SH!T, from Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, for a second season. The eight-episode first season debuted in July and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Season one starred Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler, RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max: "We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of RAP SH!T. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming."

Issa Rae: "We're so happy to play in the world of 'Rap Sh!t' for another season with this incredibly talented team."

Syreeta Singleton: "This show and cast are ONE OF A KIND and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder!"

RAP SH!T has been praised as "a glossy, entertaining show that prioritizes quick wit and fun" by The Hollywood Reporter and THE A.V. CLUB says, "Rae & Co. have created a hilarious and experimental comedy, one that's propelled by stellar rising talent and authentic, complex stories of Black life."

The Ringer highlights the "fluid, near-constant use of social media, woven seamlessly throughout eight episodes" and Los Angeles Times claims "Rap Sh!t thrives in the space in between the images we project and who we really are."

RAP SH!T is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae also wrote the season one premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae's audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS Musical Special to Premiere on PBSDÍA DE LOS MUERTOS Musical Special to Premiere on PBS
September 12, 2022

LOS LOBOS – with their unique GRAMMY-winning amalgamation of rock and roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues and traditional music such as cumbia, boleros and norteños, the East L.A. band formed almost 50 years ago has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world.
Tenille Townes Wins Big at 2022 CCMA Awards With 5 WinsTenille Townes Wins Big at 2022 CCMA Awards With 5 Wins
September 12, 2022

Tenille Townes wins big at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Association Awards with 5 wins. Townes, who co-hosted the awards alongside Blanco Brown, picked up awards for “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Artist of the Year” and “Ford F-150 Album of the Year” for her project released earlier this year, Masquerades.
Timber Masterson Shares New Single 'Every Time (Jenni's Song)'Timber Masterson Shares New Single 'Every Time (Jenni's Song)'
September 12, 2022

Masterson was a part of the city’s art party scene where he was inspired to make music. Heavens So Dark is Masterson’s first attempt at a full album. It’s the result of his journey up to this point – playing piano at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, guitar at The Viper Room in Los Angeles, and organizing warehouse jams in Toronto and New York.
ROSIE'S RULES Animated Series to Premiere on PBS in OctoberROSIE'S RULES Animated Series to Premiere on PBS in October
September 12, 2022

ROSIE’S RULES stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a bilingual Mexican-American girl from suburban Texas who is just beginning to learn about how the great, big, fascinating world around her works. Featuring social studies curriculum, a cast of characters, music, and hilarious stories, the new series aims to show kids how they fit into their community
Mt. Joy To Headline Philly Music FestMt. Joy To Headline Philly Music Fest
September 12, 2022

A non-profit organization founded by a local husband and wife team, Greg and Jenn Seltzer, PMF has donated more than $275,000.00 to local music education programs and artists in need -- after paying all venues and artists to perform at the festival. PMF features Jazz, Rock, Hip Hop, Punk, Bluegrass, Folk, Spoken Word and Americana artists.