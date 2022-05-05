HBO Max Renews MINX Original Comedy Series For A Second Season

HBO Max has renewed the comedy series MINX for a second season. The first season, from creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate Television, debuted in March on HBO Max and topped Esquire's list of "Best TV Shows of 2022 (Thus Far)." All ten episodes are available on HBO Max.

MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The first season included Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.

IndieWire praised MINX as a "savvy workplace comedy," while Rolling Stone hailed it as "exceedingly charming" and The Hollywood Reporter highlighted its "flawless cast chemistry and snappy writing."

"All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here's to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in Season 2," Ellen Rapoport, executive producer, shared.

"We are thrilled that the world of MINX has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can't wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max stated.

"Size does matter and we are excited to have our partners at a huge platform like HBO Max extend MINX for a second season. The creative team led by Ellen Rapoport and the extraordinary cast have created a gem in season one, and we look forward to exposing the acclaimed show's fans to more fun and incredibly original storytelling," said Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate Television.

The series is by creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport executive produces the series alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.