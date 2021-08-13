HBO Max Releases Trailer for EYES ON THE PRIZE: HALLOWED GROUND

HBO Max has released the trailer for EYES ON THE PRIZE: HALLOWED GROUND, a documentary special that honors Henry Hampton's masterpiece "Eyes on the Prize" (1987-1990) and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement.

A portal through time, EYES ON THE PRIZE: HALLOWED GROUND is a mystical and lyrical reimagining of the past, present, and future. The Max Original documentary specials debuts THURSDAY, AUGUST 19.



EYES ON THE PRIZE: HALLOWED GROUND is executive produced by Patrisse Cullors, Field/House Productions' Mervyn Marcano, De La Revolución Films' Melina Matsoukas, Anonymous Content's Joy Gorman Wettels, Bedonna Smith, Blackside's Judi Hampton and Sandra Forman, and Sophia Nahli Allison.

AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project, which was developed and pitched in partnership with AC's The Lab. Hampton is a former civil rights worker and the sister of the legendary documentarian and historian Henry Hampton who created and executive produced the original series, EYES ON THE PRIZE, and founded Blackside.