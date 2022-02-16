HBO Max Hit Series PEACEMAKER Renewed For A Second Season

Following the stellar launch of Peacemaker, HBO Max has renewed the critically acclaimed and fan favorite series, written and directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena, for a second season. The eight-episode first season of the DC spinoff series premiered on Thursday, January 13 and will have its finale on February 17. Gunn will direct and write all episodes for season two.

Rolling Stone heralded the series as "inspired" and "thrilling," highlighting that "in a wildly oversaturated market for tales of hyper muscular men and women punching their way to justice, Peacemaker stands out." Peacemaker debuted as the #1 new original streaming series for social engagement on Twitter across all of television and remains the #1 social show YTD across Max Originals on multiple social platforms.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad" - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two," said creator James Gunn.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series," John Cena said.

The series stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with John Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.