HBO Max Baking Competition Series BAKETOPIA Premieres March 25

HBO Max will premiere the baking competition series BAKETOPIA, hosted by social media sensation and executive producer Rosanna Pansino, on THURSDAY, MARCH 25. The 12-episode series features brilliant bakers taking on viral-worthy challenges in a larger-than-life baking wonderland complete with every ingredient and tool a baker could dream of. In each episode, competitors fill their carts with unique ingredients to create trendsetting, delectable desserts in hopes of impressing Rosanna and her "cake council" to win $10,000.



Host Rosanna Pansino is the internet's top foodie creator and host of the popular YouTube series "Nerdy Nummies." Pansino's videos continually hold the top spots in almost all food categories and her "Frozen Cake Video Tutorial" has over 215 million views. Additionally, Pansino's cookbook, based on her series, spent six weeks atop the New York Times bestseller list.



"BAKETOPIA makes watching the craft of baking tasty treats almost as enjoyable as eating them," said Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max. "It was a major coup getting top food influencer Rosanna Pansino to do a baking show and Rhett and Brien at B17 are the perfect partners to bring this deliciously creative show to life."

BAKETOPIA is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment, the creative team behind HBO Max's craft competition series CRAFTOPIA. Patrick J. Dooty ("Nailed it") serves as executive producer and showrunner.