Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Max Announces THE BIG BRUNCH Competition Series

HBO Max Announces THE BIG BRUNCH Competition Series

The new series will premiere Thursday, November 10.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

The Max Original cooking competition series THE BIG BRUNCH, created and hosted by Dan Levy, will premiere THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 on HBO Max.

From Boardwalk Pictures and Levy's Not A Real Production Company, the eight-episode series will launch with the first three episodes, followed by three additional episodes on November 17th and concluding with 2 final episodes on November 24th.

Created by Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek") and centering around one of the most versatile, yet underrated, dining experiences, THE BIG BRUNCH celebrates inspiring and undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country.

This eight-episode cooking competition series gives ten talented chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life altering $300,000 cash prize. With Levy acting as host and judge alongside fellow culinary experts chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara, THE BIG BRUNCH serves up the next generation of success stories in American cuisine.

The series was created and hosted by Dan Levy; executive produced by Dan Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

BOARDWALK PICTURES is an Emmy® winning production company that creates character-driven and non-fiction entertainment for audiences across the globe. Recent work includes the series "Welcome to Wrexham," "Cheer," "Chef's Table," "Street Food," "Last Chance U" and "We Need To Talk About Cosby," as well as feature documentaries "The Black Godfather," "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" and "Val."

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!