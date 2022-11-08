Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Drama Series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Begins Production

HBO Drama Series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Begins Production

The showrunner, writer, director (all episodes), executive producer is Issa López.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Production is currently underway in Iceland on the HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY.

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.

The series stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Showrunner, writer, director (all episodes), executive producer, Issa López; star, executive producer, Jodie Foster; executive producer, Barry Jenkins for PASTEL; executive producers, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; executive producer, Mari Jo Winkler; executive producer, Chris Mundy; executive producer and writer, Alan Page Arriaga; executive producer, Steve Golin; executive producer, Richard Brown; executive producer, Matthew McConaughey; executive producer, Woody Harrelson; executive producer, Cary Joji Fukunaga; executive producer, Nic Pizzolatto; producer, Princess Daazhraii Johnson; producer, Cathy Tagnak Rexford; producer, Sam Breckman.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Apple TV+ Renews BAD SISTERS For Season Two Photo
Apple TV+ Renews BAD SISTERS For Season Two
The 'Bad Sisters” ensemble cast is led by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast. The series series is from BAFTA Award-winning executive producer and star Sharon Horgan.
Food Network Announces BAKE IT TIL YOU MAKE IT Docu-Series Photo
Food Network Announces BAKE IT 'TIL YOU MAKE IT Docu-Series
The series gives an inside look into the unique world of competitive baking and the extremely enthusiastic personalities that participate. Narrated by master cake artist Duff Goldman, the series follows seven competitive bakers as they obsessively pursue their dreams of sweet victory in some of the toughest baking competitions in the country.
VIDEO: Shania Twain Teases BEAUTY & THE BEAST on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Shania Twain Teases BEAUTY & THE BEAST on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Watch a video of Shania Twain talking about playing Mrs. Potts in ABC’s upcoming “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Twain reveals that she will be singing “Shania’s version” of the theme song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

From This Author - Michael Major


HALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD ReleasesHALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Releases
November 8, 2022

The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EPNu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022

Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIMEInterview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022

Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!