HBO Drama Series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Begins Production

Production is currently underway in Iceland on the HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY.

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.

The series stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Showrunner, writer, director (all episodes), executive producer, Issa López; star, executive producer, Jodie Foster; executive producer, Barry Jenkins for PASTEL; executive producers, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; executive producer, Mari Jo Winkler; executive producer, Chris Mundy; executive producer and writer, Alan Page Arriaga; executive producer, Steve Golin; executive producer, Richard Brown; executive producer, Matthew McConaughey; executive producer, Woody Harrelson; executive producer, Cary Joji Fukunaga; executive producer, Nic Pizzolatto; producer, Princess Daazhraii Johnson; producer, Cathy Tagnak Rexford; producer, Sam Breckman.