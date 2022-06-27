HBO Drama Series SUCCESSION Begins Production On Season Four

Production has commenced on the fourth season of the Emmy-winning HBO Original drama series SUCCESSION in New York City.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). All three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as THE FAMILY weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The first two seasons of the series have garnered 23 Emmy nominations and 9 wins, with seven Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second season. Season three, which premiered last October, has led guild awards including WGA, DGA, and PGA, and the SAG Award for drama ensemble.

Season four will feature Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast to be announced.

The series was created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.